Complaint lodged against PM Modi for linking Cong with terrorism

The Congress on Saturday lodged a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru for his statement linking the party (Congress) with terrorism.

The delegation headed by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meera Kumar and senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao lodged the complaint at High Grounds police station in Bengaluru and demanded lodging of FIR and investigation.

The Congress leaders claimed that PM Modi stated at a public rally while campaigning in Karnataka that the Congress party is supporting terrorism and demanded legal action against him.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, speaking to reporters after lodging complaint, charged “No Prime Minister of the country has given such a speech. The intention of PM Modi’s speech is to provoke communal feelings. He has used lowly language.”

He further stated that PM Modi claimed falsely that the Congress party is linked to terrorism. “This is a violation of the People’s Representation Act.”

“The Election Commission should also initiate action against him for his speech. If PM Modi has documents and gumption, let him prove the links of Congress party with terrorism. Otherwise PM Modi will have to tender an apology,” Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

20230506-200605

