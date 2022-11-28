Four different complaints have been lodged in Rajasthan against Sony TVs popular serial ‘Punyashlok Ahilyabai for allegedly projecting Maharaja Surajmal Rao’s character as a ‘coward’, officials said.

In the last three days, four complaints have been lodged against the serial’s director Jackson Sethi, producer and Sony TV at four different police stations in Bharatpur.

As per the complaints, Maharaja Surajmal was projected as a coward in the episode aired on November 17.

The complaints have been lodged against a controversial dialogue in the serial at Rupwas, Deeg, Kumher and Mathura Gate police stations in Bharatpur.

Ajit Singh, a resident of Moloni under Rupwas police station who lodged a complaint, said the director, producer and actors of the serial have hurt the sentiments of the common people.

“Maharaja Surajmal has been misrepresented due to which his image has been tarnished. The sentiments of the common peope have been hurt. Concrete action should be taken against the producer and director of the serial,” Singh said.

Following Singh’s complaint, a case has been registered against the channel, the director and the producer of the serial at Rupwas police station.

Cases have also been registered at Mathura Gate police station and Deeg police station.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has also written to the Prime Minister and the Information and Broadcasting Minister demanding strict action against the serial’s producer.

Cabinet minister Vishvendra Singh, who is a descendant of Maharaja Surajmal’s family, has also demanded action in the matter.

Mahaaraja Surajmal was a Jat ruler of Bharatpur. Under him, the Jat rule covered the present-day districts of Agra, Aligarh, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Etawa, Hathras, Mainpuri, Mathura and Rohtak.

20221128-200203