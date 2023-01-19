Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the disposal of complaints received on the CM window should be redressed in a time-bound manner.

Presiding over the CM Window meeting here, the Chief Minister said a mobile app would be created for departmental officers for information about the grievances received. He said the details of the complaints regarding the police department should be kept separate and it should be disposed of within the time limit.

The Chief Minister said to redress the grievances of the people, various departments should develop a separate system at their level.

Along with this, information about redressal of complaints received during the last three months should also be made available to them on a regular basis.

He said in cases of corruption, the complaints should be disposed of by senior officers concerned on priority and in case of complaint against any officer, only the senior officer should investigate the matter.

Khattar said the Chief Secretary can directly send the complaints of corruption to the Vigilance Bureau for investigation as per the requirement.

Along with this, he should also regularly review the complaints related to various departments.

He said unless there is a clear order of the court in any case, the department should settle them within the time-frame at its own level to provide relief to the complainant.

Also, the reference of the complaint given to the department should also be registered in the complaints received in the CM Window, he added.

The Chief Minister was apprised that 10,58,888 complaints have been received on the CM Window, out of which 9,23,880 have been resolved.

Out of these, 54,262 complaints have been found inconsistent and action taken report has been received on 23,011 complaints.

Along with this, action has been taken on 10,057 complaints and 29,072 complaints are overdue and clarification has been sought on 17,614 complaints.

