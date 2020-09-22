Complete online property registration in 15 days, KCR asks officials

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to complete online registration of properties in 15 days before Dharani portal becomes available for registration transactions.

At a high-level meeting to review the design of the portal, the Chief Minister asked officials concerned to register houses, plots, apartment fats and other non-agriculture properties of people, in rural and urban areas, which are not yet registered online. He wanted the process to be completed within 15 days.

He said officers in Panchayat Raj and Municipal departments should ensure cent percent online registration of all the properties, which are not registered online, before the Dharani portal becomes available for registration transactions.

The CM instructed that the municipal officials, officials from district, mandal, village Panchayats should quickly complete the online registration of the properties.

He also directed officials to provide complete information to the people to help them register their properties online. The CM also suggested to officials to take the necessary precautions to make the maintenance of land records cent percent transparent through the Dharani portal.

The portal is a part of the new Revenue Act, which came into force on Tuesday after Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan approved 12 Bills including the four Revenue Bills that were passed in the State Legislature during the recent session.

The government is likely to issue fresh guidelines on the implementation of the new Revenue Act shortly.

Meanwhile, registration of properties, which was stopped across the state on September 8, is yet to resume. It is likely to resume only after launch of the portal, billed as a one-stop source for all revenue records.

