The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked authorities to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions to install CCTVs in police stations in the national capital.

The order came on a plea seeking court’s direction to the Delhi Police and Delhi Government to make sure that cameras are functional and has audio recording facility.

The police informed the High Court that to conclude the tender process for installing CCTV cameras in police stations is being speedily looked after.

The police said it is being done as per the directions of the apex court in Paramveer Singh Saini v. Baljit Singh case, that cameras must be installed with a storage period of 18 months.

The counsel representing police submitted that the top court on February 21, directed all the State governments to file a status report on compliance of directions while dealing with a similar case.

The court then disposed of the plea saying: “In view of the above, let the bids be evaluated and the orders … be placed before the successful bidders expeditiously to ensure compliance of directions of the Supreme Court.”

It added: “Since the issue is being monitored by Supreme Court, no further orders are required to be passed.”

However, it granted liberty to the petitioner to avail remedies in law, if any, in future in accordance with law.

In January, it was submitted that out of 1941 cameras, 30 were not operational and that the police was working towards upgradation of the existing cameras.

It was also informed that 2,175 additional cameras will be installed in police stations.

