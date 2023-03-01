INDIA

Comply with SC’s directions to install CCTVs in police stations: Delhi HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked authorities to comply with the Supreme Court’s directions to install CCTVs in police stations in the national capital.

The order came on a plea seeking court’s direction to the Delhi Police and Delhi Government to make sure that cameras are functional and has audio recording facility.

The police informed the High Court that to conclude the tender process for installing CCTV cameras in police stations is being speedily looked after.

The police said it is being done as per the directions of the apex court in Paramveer Singh Saini v. Baljit Singh case, that cameras must be installed with a storage period of 18 months.

The counsel representing police submitted that the top court on February 21, directed all the State governments to file a status report on compliance of directions while dealing with a similar case.

The court then disposed of the plea saying: “In view of the above, let the bids be evaluated and the orders … be placed before the successful bidders expeditiously to ensure compliance of directions of the Supreme Court.”

It added: “Since the issue is being monitored by Supreme Court, no further orders are required to be passed.”

However, it granted liberty to the petitioner to avail remedies in law, if any, in future in accordance with law.

In January, it was submitted that out of 1941 cameras, 30 were not operational and that the police was working towards upgradation of the existing cameras.

It was also informed that 2,175 additional cameras will be installed in police stations.

20230301-171803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana CM gives Covid package of Rs 1,100 crore

    INS Viraat 40% dismantled, can’t convert it into museum, says SC

    NEP 2020: The journey so far

    AAP releases list of 100 candidates for UP polls