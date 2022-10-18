BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Compressed bio gas need of the hour: Hardeep Puri

NewsWire
0
0

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday said that compressed bio gas (CBG) is the need of the hour and the government is taking all steps to promote the eco-system around it.

Puri said this while inaugurating Asia’s largest CBG plant in Sangrur on Tuesday.

The plant has been commissioned with an FDI investment of Rs 220 crore by Verbio AG, one of Germany’s leading bio-energy companies.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior officials from Verbio India were also present at the event.

The CBG plant in Sangrur is a step in achieving objectives of the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme, which was launched by government in October 2018 to establish an ecosystem for production of CBG from various waste and biomass sources in the country.

20221018-205603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid relief: Economic relief measures worth over Rs 6 lakh cr

    Brakes on power sector reforms after agreement between farmers, govt

    Schneider to infuse Rs 350-400 cr in Luminous Power Technologies

    Cooling inflation lifts equity indices; metal stocks shine (Roundup)