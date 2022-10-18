Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday said that compressed bio gas (CBG) is the need of the hour and the government is taking all steps to promote the eco-system around it.

Puri said this while inaugurating Asia’s largest CBG plant in Sangrur on Tuesday.

The plant has been commissioned with an FDI investment of Rs 220 crore by Verbio AG, one of Germany’s leading bio-energy companies.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior officials from Verbio India were also present at the event.

The CBG plant in Sangrur is a step in achieving objectives of the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) scheme, which was launched by government in October 2018 to establish an ecosystem for production of CBG from various waste and biomass sources in the country.

