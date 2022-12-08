INDIA

Computer knowledge to be mandatory for teachers in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

Computer education will be mandatory for school teachers in Assam, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said here on Thursday.

“All school teachers must have minimum practical knowledge of computers. In many schools, we see that new computers are not being used. When asked, the teachers say that they don’t know how to operate a computer,” he told reporters.

Pegu noted that such excuses will not work anymore and added that computer education will be mandatory for candidates to get jobs as teachers in the future.

“Computer knowledge is very important in the digital-virtual era. Those who do not know how to operate a computer should grow their interest and learn to operate it. In state government service rules, we will make computer education compulsory,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has decided to appoint some 6,000-7,000 teachers in various schools across the state.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, out of these total posts, 530 people will be appointed as contractual teachers, rest will be permanent recruitments.

“Advertisements will be published before December 30 regarding the appointment of teachers,” Sarma told the press on Wednesday.

20221208-103405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIMIM local leaders against contesting all Muslim-dominated seats in Guj

    Priority for planned growth of Bengaluru: K’taka CM

    No ‘corridor’ in Mariupol to evacuate civilians: Mayor

    Cabinet nod to loans moratorium for Cochin Port Authority