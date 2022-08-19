INDIA

‘Computer, my personal phone seized’: Sisodia after CBI raids

After nearly 14-hour CBI raid at his residence, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the media that the behaviour of the CBI team was good but they have seized ‘my computer, mobile phone and some important documents’.

“Their (CBI) behaviour was good. They have not called me for any investigation yet. They have seized my computer and personal phone. They have also taken away some files,” Sisodia said.

“Me and my family has supported the probe agency. We have not done any wrongdoing and any corruption. That’s why we are not afraid of anything,” he added.

He claimed that the CBI is being ordered from the top level (Union government) and is being misused.

“Everyone knows that how the good works of the Delhi government is being stopped by using the CBI. But the work of providing good education and health will continue, the Delhi government will not stop, Sisodia said.

The CBI on Friday carried out nearly 14-hour searches at Sisodia’s residence and 22 other locations in the national capital in connection with irregularities in the new Excise policy case.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena had recommended CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal government’s Excise Policy 2021-22 on July 22.

20220820-011203

