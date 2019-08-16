Computer outage causes delays at US airports

Washington, Aug 17 (IANS) Travellers faced delays at several major US airports due to a technical issue of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) computer system, the media reported on Saturday.

The delays were reported on Friday at the airports in Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, New York’s John F Kennedy Airport, and Dulles Airport in Washington, the BBC reported.

The system outage mostly affected travellers who were entering the US, as they need to go through the CBP checkpoints to have their travel documents verified.

The CBP had earlier said that it would use “alternative procedures” until the unexplained problem was resolved.

The agency later tweeted on Friday night: “The affected systems are coming back online and travellers are being processed.

“There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time.”

Los Angeles airport tweeted that its systems were slowly returning to normal, and the outage had “no significant impacts to flights”, while the Seattle-Tacoma Airport has also said that its systems were “back online”.

–IANS

ksk