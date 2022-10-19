UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned from her post on Wednesday, taking responsibility for sending an official document from her personal email, while also noting her concerns over the “government’s direction” and breaking of pledges, particularly on restricting illegal immigrants.

The Indian-origin Braverman had recently figured in the news for noting that the UK-India FTA would increase migrants from India.

In a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss, Braverman said that she had sent “an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration”.

“This constitutes a technical infringement of the rules. As you know, the document was a draft Written Ministerial Statement about migration, due for publication imminently. Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go.

“As soon as I realised my mistake, I rapidly reported this on official channels, and informed the Cabinet Secretary. As Home Secretary I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do.”

Braverman also said that the “business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes”.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics. I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign.

“Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings,” she said.

