Concerned over those harming country from within: BJP leader

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Reacting to Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan’s remarks about ungrateful people in Bollywood, a BJP leader in Bihar said that his party was concerned about those who were harming the whole country from within.

Jaya, while defending Bollywood after BJP MP Ravi Kishan pointed out drug links within the movie industry, had made the ‘Jis thaali mein khate ho, usi mein ched karte ho (You make a hole in the plate in which you eat) remark during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

Bachchan allegedly targeted the Bhojpuri film industry for getting name, fame and good money through Bollywood but not respecting it.

Nikhil Anand, chief spokesperson of the BJP Bihar unit, said that they are concerned big time about those who are “making holes in the plate of the country”.

“Big names in Bollywood want to get away with allegations on the basis of their public images. As far as the law of the land is concerned, everyone is equal. If anyone is found indulging in any wrongdoing, he or she will face legal action, whether it is Karan Johar or anyone else,” Anand said.

“Popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances, and hence a CBI inquiry was initiated. The Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate probe are yielding results. The case is opening up and suspects are getting detected,” the BJP leader said.

“The people of Bollywood live in a dream world and their reality is different. The babas and babies, movie and drug mafia, and the underworld are connected. All these threats to society and the country need to be investigated,” he said.

He accused the Maharashtra government of not wanting to let the reasons behind the deaths of Sushant and Disa Saliyan come out into the public domain. “That’s why it has diverted the investigation,” Anand claimed.

