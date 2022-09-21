The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the YSRCP to conclude the internal enquiry at the earliest and make a clear and categorical public announcement to set aside confusion airing out of media reports about the election of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as its “Permanent President”.

The Commission categorically rejects any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature being inherently anti-democracy.

“Any action which denies the periodicity of elections, is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission. If not categorically contradicted, it has the potential to create a confusion in other political formations of such a move (which is widely reported in the press) being condoned by the Election Commission of India and in turn can assume contagious proportions,” it said.

“The Commission after considering all the above material, has ordered that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party be directed to conclude the internal enquiry at the earliest and make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting the said media/newspaper reports so as to put the possibility of such a confusion at rest,” it said.

The Commission noted that the allegation regarding appointment of Jagan Mohan Reddy as permanent President of the party was addressed by the party’s reply. “It was confirmed that the said matter was reported in the media and that the party has launched an internal enquiry in this regard. Further, the necessary action on the same will be taken by the party on finding the facts,” it said.

