Amid talks for alliance in the run-up to next year’s general elections, the Congress said on Friday that there will be a concrete proposal on this issue during the 85th plenary session of the party, which began here on Friday under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress’ Media and Publicity Chairman Pawan Khera said, “The issue will be discussed in the plenary session and we will come up with a concrete proposal on alliance.”

The grand old party is trying to strike a balance between the political parties which are opposed to the idea of Congress leading the alliance.

Predicting that BJP will not achieve majority in the next Lok Sabha polls, Kharge said: “The Congress will get the majority… We will follow the Constitution and we will follow democracy.”

The Congress is likely to set up an alliance committee to reach out to the other opposition parties, and this could be discussed during the party’s plenary session.

Sources said that Congress wants to build a national alliance, but with the precondition of leading it.

There are many like-minded parties which have no problems with Congress leading the alliance, but the top leaders of parties like Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are taking a different line.

