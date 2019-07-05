Condemn Centre for rejecting TN’s demand over NEET: Stalin

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) DMK President M.K. Stalin on Saturday demanded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami move a motion condemning the Central government for rejecting the two legislations passed by the Assembly for exempting the state from the common entrance exam for medical admissions.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said it is painful to note that the Central government submitted to the Madras High Court on Saturday that it has rejected the two legislations passed by the Assembly that was sent for President’s assent 27 months back.

The two legislations sought exemption for the students from Tamil Nadu from taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into under-graduate medical and dental courses and post-graduate medical and dental courses.

Stalin attacked the state government for remaining silent on the Central government’s decision to reject the two legislations passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

–IANS

