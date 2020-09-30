Conditional relaxation for public gatherings after Oct 15

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) While the MHA has allowed further relaxation switch reopening of cinema halls and entertainment parks with conditions, there are some reprieves that are being given in gatherings as well.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones.

States and Union Territory governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside Containment Zones, after October 15.

However, these relaxations will be subject to certain conditions. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

In case of open spaces, gatherings will be allowed keeping the size of the ground or space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser.

But the MHA has warned, “To ensure that such gatherings do not spread Covid-19, State/ UT Governments will issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) to regulate such gatherings, and strictly enforce the same.”

Outside Containment Zones, international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, will remain restricted.

Meanwhile, the lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till October 31, said the MHA. It also said that Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. “Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed,” it added.

It further said that within the containment zones, strict perimeter control will be maintained and only essential activities allowed. These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States and UTs and information will also be shared with the Union Health Ministry.

The MHA reiterated that State and UT Governments must not impose any local lockdown , outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.It also warned against restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. “No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements,” the MHA asserted.A

Persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are once again advised by the MHA to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes, while urging all to use the Aarogya Setu App.

