Slamming the authorities for not making the provision for candidates to write the Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) recruitment exam in local language, the Janata Dal(S) on Monday demanded that re-exam should be conducted.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that the Centre has once again cheated Kannada people. There was no provision for local language in the computer exams held on Sunday for CRPF. Only provision was made to give exams in Hindi and English languages. This is highly condemnable, he added.

The exams were held for 9,212 posts in CRPF, including 466 posts in Karnataka. “The tragedy is inevitable for the candidates who want to get into these posts but were forced to give exams in Hindi or English,” he explained.

Kumaraswamy maintained that denying the opportunity to give exams in mother tongue is equivalent to insulting the Constitution.

The central government is holding all exams in its jurisdiction in Hindi and English. The ill intention is clear that it is being done to sideline people of other languages and non-Hindi candidates, Kumaraswamy charged.

Many questions in this exam are connected to the Hindi language. This further clears that there is bias against non-Hindi candidates. They don’t want the selection of non-Hindi candidates, he maintained.

“This is a lethal blow to the federal system by the central government. It is a sad fate for candidates of south Indian states to give exams in Hindi. In spite of opposition from the south Indian states, the Hindi imposition is done,” Kumaraswamy stated.

“The re-exam should be held for the CRPF. The candidates should be allowed to give exams in Kannada and all other regional languages… This will lead to a big movement against Hindi imposition if not corrected,” he said.

20230410-155202