Conductor burnt alive as state owned bus gutted in fire in B’luru

In a shocking incident a conductor was burnt alive while sleeping in the bus owned by the Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Friday in Bengaluru.

The deceased conductor has been identified as 45-year-old Muttaiah Swamy, a native of Ballary. According to police, the conductor and driver, after completing duty on Thursday night, parked the bus bearing registration number KA 57 F 2069 in the premises of Lingadheeranahalli bus stop.

The deceased conductor was sleeping in the bus when fire broke out. The body of the deceased was shifted to the Victoria hospital.

BMTC in its release stated that the driver Prakash in his statement claimed that the deceased conductor chose to sleep in the bus though there was a resting place available at the bus stop.

Prakash further stated that he himself slept at the resting place and did not notice the fire or smoke. The beat police, who were on patrol noticed the bus on fire and informed the fire force and emergency personnel.

Though they rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, the conductor could not be saved. The BMTC senior officers visited the spot.

The jurisdictional Byadarahalli police have taken up for investigation.

Further details were awaited.

20230310-101204

