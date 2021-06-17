Milton will get two post-second education campuses and a long-term care home.

The Milton Education Village will include new campuses for Conestoga College and Wilfrid Laurier University, as well as space for a new Schlegel Villages long-term care home. The area also includes room for a potential hospice, residential housing and a village core with a mix of commercial and retail uses.

The new Milton campus is expected to accommodate 6,700 students and will focus on university and college academic programs in high-demand fields such as science, health care, engineering, technology, and business. Conestoga and Laurier will also provide experiential learning and work-integrated learning opportunities for students, as well as micro-credentials that will support up-skilling and re-skilling for the local labour force.

The Schlegel Villages long-term care home is expected to open in late 2023 and will provide 192 new, modern, safe and comfortable long-term care spaces in Milton. This new development moves the government a step closer to delivering 30,000 much-needed long-term care spaces over the next ten years.

At the request of the Town of Milton, a Minister’s Zoning Order was filed today by the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing to help jump start delivery of core development work for the Milton Education Village. The Minister’s Zoning Order will help create homes for approximately 6,500 area residents and permanent jobs for more than 4,000 workers by 2031.

Minister’s Zoning Orders have been used to help accelerate the development of critical projects located outside of the Greenbelt. This includes thousands of new long-term care beds, hundreds of housing units, including supportive and affordable units, and a Made-in-Ontario personal protective equipment facility, while helping to create thousands of jobs.