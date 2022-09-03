SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

Confident, new AIFF ex-co will take Indian football to greater heights, says Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran

Expressing his delight at being nominated secretary-general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran said he was confident, the new executive committee will take Indian football to greater heights.

A day after the AIFF Executive Committee came into being, with former player Kalyan Chaubey as its president, it took its first major decision, appointing Shaji Prabhakaran as the new secretary-general on Saturday.

Chaubey chaired his first AIFF Executive Committee meeting at its headquarters, the Football House, and welcomed all the new members, including six eminent footballers who were co-opted into the body. He proposed Dr. Prabhakaran’s name as the new secretary-general of the AIFF, which was unanimously approved by all the members.

“I am delighted to be a part of a young and dynamic team, which is eager to take Indian football ahead,” Dr. Prabhakaran said in a statement on Saturday.

Dr. Prabhakaran said the new Executive Committee is very talented.

“The newly-elected committee is a kind of team, which is not only headed by a former footballer like Kalyan Chaubey, who is also exceptionally talented in his administrative skills but has eminent former players like Bhaichung Bhutia, Shabbir Ali, I.M Vijayan, Climax Lawrence, Pinky Bompal Magar, Thongam Tababi Devi,” he added.

“To support them there are members from the State Associations, who are full of energy and fresh ideas. I am truly proud to be a part of it. Together, I am confident, we will take Indian football to greater heights,” said Dr. Prabhakaran.

