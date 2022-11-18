Ex-bureaucrat C.V. Ananda Bose has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, replacing La Ganesan who had been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July after then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar became the Vice President of India.

Speaking to IANS, Bose said, “I will give my assessment on Bengal once I go there and get to know the facts objectively.”

Asked about the allegations levelled by opposition parties that Governors work as the ‘B’ team of BJP, Bose said, “That is a political observation, not a constitutional or legal observation. I would like confined myself to the role of Governor as per the Consitution of India. I leave out politics. I will go by facts, not allegations.”

Asked how he intends to deal with the issues faced by the people in West Bengal, Bose said, “I will try to identify myself with the people of Bengal and be available to serve the common man there.”

On Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bose said, “I respect her and I will work objectivity with an open mind.”

Bose was appointed as Bengal Governor on Thursday by President Droupadi Murmu.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C.V. Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal. The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” Press Secretary to the President, Ajay Kumar Singh, said in the statement.

