Confirmed case of measles in Toronto infant also linked to travel

Toronto (Feb 16) – Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a confirmed case of measles linked to travel. The case is an infant who is currently hospitalized.

TPH is following up on known contacts who may have been exposed to the measles virus.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection with symptoms including red rash, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. It spreads through the air and close contact, such as breathing, coughing or sneezing. Vaccinations are highly effective in preventing the spread of measles.

Public health authorities are advising residents to ensure they are protected against the measles virus by getting vaccinated before travelling.

On Wednesday, Peel Public Health (PPH) announced that it is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a child with a recent history of international travel.

Measles symptoms may start around 10 days after exposure but can start anywhere from seven to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms generally last for one to two weeks.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should first contact their health care provider, or if not available, call Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600 (TTY at 416-392-0658).

TPH says that during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a decline in vaccine coverage rates in school-aged children including for routine vaccinations for measles.

These routine immmunizations can be received by booking an appointment at a TPH community clinic.