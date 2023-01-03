INDIA

Confiscate property of drug peddlers, orders Punjab CM

Launching a direct offensive against the drug menace in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the officers to confiscate the property of those involved in the heinous crime of drug peddling.

Chairing a meeting here to review law and order situation in the state, he reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to wipe out the scourge of drugs from the state.

Noting that the government has already put the big fish involved in drug peddling behind bars, Mann said that to ensure further stern action, the property of these drug peddlers must be seized with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister said necessary amendments, if any required, in the requisite laws will be duly made. He said the officer, in whose jurisdiction drugs are being sold will be held accountable for this lapse. He said severest of severe action will be taken against the officers found indulging in drug trade.

Mann also asked the officers to ensure that the villagers unanimously pass resolutions for making their villages drug free. These villages are incentivised by giving grants under the Rural Development Fund and others.

He also said the security of these villages passing the resolution will also be ensured by all means.

