WORLD

Conflicts between states in no one’s interests, Xi to Biden

By NewsWire
0
0

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s President Xi Jinping on Friday told his US counterpart Joe Biden that inter-state conflicts are in no one’s interests and both countries should “shoulder our due international responsibilities”.

In their first talks after the Russian action in Ukraine, Xi said state-to-state relations cannot go to the stage of military hostilities.

“Peace and security are the most valued treasures of the international community,” he said as per Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi also said that China-US relations should “move forward along the right track” as part of efforts for “world peace and tranquillity”.

Ahead of their discussion, over video link, the US said Biden would urge China not to provide Russia with military equipment.

There was no word from the US side on the talks between the Presidents.

20220318-205202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.