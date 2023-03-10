INDIA

Confusion as ED refutes Kirit Somaiya’s ‘arrest’ claim of Sadanand Kadam (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Confusion prevailed over the purported claim of “arrest” of businessman Sadanand Kadam, made by BJP ex-MP Kirit Somaiya, with Enforcement Directorate (ED) circles denying the developments, here on Friday.

Shortly after Somaiya’s contention that the ED had “arrested” Kadam, the agency sources indicated that the businessman was only called for “questioning” and not yet nabbed.

Somaiya’s statement on the alleged “arrest” was met with a volley of reactions from political leaders of different parties.

The ED is probing Kadam in the illegal Sai Resorts case with a money laundering angle in Dapoli, Ratnagiri.

Kadam is the brother of ruling Shiv Sena former minister Ramdas Kadam and a former partner of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) ex-minister Anil Parab, who has already been grilled earlier in the same case.

Ruling alliance Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party leaders welcomed Kadam’s arrest while Sena (UBT) leaders slammed the move terming it as selective targeting of Opposition politicians.

20230310-123401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana HC orders Covid test on people coming from other states

    Aim to achieve $100 bn textile exports in 5-6 years: Piyush...

    Chit fund money will be returned: Suvendu promises

    Slaying the blob hair look