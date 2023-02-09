Confusion continued over the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate for the assembly elections in Karnataka with former CM B.S. Yediyurappa stating that the final decision would be taken by the party high command.

Speaking to reporters Yediyurappa stated that the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the high command will take a call on who is going to be the CM candidate.

“Their decision is final. We do not have any objections if the high command decides to make any leader as the CM. The BJP is going to win 140 seats in the upcoming assembly elections and we will form the government,” he said.

Commenting on the statements of former CM and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy naming the BJP as the party of Brahmins, Yediyurappa stated that earlier the BJP was called the party of Lingayats. Now, it is being called the party of Brahmins. “90 per cent of Lingayats are still with the BJP and we are with them,” he underlined.

Asked about naming Shivamogga airport after him, Yediyurappa clarified that he had told the party not to go ahead with the plans and it is not correct.

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah announced in public rallies that the upcoming elections would be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Karnataka state in-charge Arun Singh also repeated the statement on multiple occasions.

However, the party leaders are maintaining that the elections would be fought under a collective leadership. The party has stated that votes would be sought in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

