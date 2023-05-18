WORLD

Confusion in Colombia over finding missing kids after crash

NewsWire
0
0

Confusion prevailed in Colombia over whether four children were found alive in the Amazon rainforest following a plane crash two weeks ago, the media reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, President Gustavo Petro said in a tweet: “After arduous searching by our military, we have found alive the four children who went missing after a plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country.”

But Defence Ministry sources told local media that they had no confirmation of the children being found alive, reports the BBC.

On May 1, the Cessna 206 light aircraft was flying between Araracuara in Amazonas province and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare, when it disappeared.

Since the crash, more than 100 soldiers with sniffer dogs have been deployed in the search and rescue operations.

Earlier this week, the wreckage of the aircraft and bodies of the the pilot and two adults were found.

One of the dead adults, Ranoque Mucutuy, was the mother of the four children, who are thought to be aged between 11 months and 13 years.

The family are from the Huitoto people, an indigenous group in south-eastern Colombia and northern Peru.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Colombian military said search efforts had been stepped up after a “shelter built in an improvised way with sticks and branches” was found, indicating there were survivors.

The cause of the crash is still under probe.

20230518-103604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US Congress reintroduces Tibet-China conflict bill

    E-visas and payment cards for foreigners in Russia on the cards

    Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person attacked in NY by ‘super perp’

    Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against...