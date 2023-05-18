Confusion prevailed in Colombia over whether four children were found alive in the Amazon rainforest following a plane crash two weeks ago, the media reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, President Gustavo Petro said in a tweet: “After arduous searching by our military, we have found alive the four children who went missing after a plane crash in Guaviare. A joy for the country.”

But Defence Ministry sources told local media that they had no confirmation of the children being found alive, reports the BBC.

On May 1, the Cessna 206 light aircraft was flying between Araracuara in Amazonas province and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare, when it disappeared.

Since the crash, more than 100 soldiers with sniffer dogs have been deployed in the search and rescue operations.

Earlier this week, the wreckage of the aircraft and bodies of the the pilot and two adults were found.

One of the dead adults, Ranoque Mucutuy, was the mother of the four children, who are thought to be aged between 11 months and 13 years.

The family are from the Huitoto people, an indigenous group in south-eastern Colombia and northern Peru.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Colombian military said search efforts had been stepped up after a “shelter built in an improvised way with sticks and branches” was found, indicating there were survivors.

The cause of the crash is still under probe.

