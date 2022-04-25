INDIA

Confusion in Jahangirpuri over fears of another demolition

There was brief confusion in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area on Monday over the fear of more demolitions after one JCB was noticed in the Azad Chowk area there, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said at around 12.30 p.m., a police vehicle noticed a JCB at Azad Chowk, Shah Alam Bandh road in Jahangirpuri, removing the boundary grill around the statue of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad. Seeing it, some people gathered there under the impression that the statue of Azad was being removed. “Immediately, the work of removing the grill was stopped. On enquiry it was found that work was started to install a high mast National Flag by Executive Engineer, SWR-1,PWD on the directions of local AAP MLA Pawan Sharma,” DCP Rangnani said, adding that no damage was caused to the statue.

The DCP informed that in view of the prevailing situation in Jahangirpuri and the sensitivity involved, the work has been stopped and the MLA has been requested to start the work after the situation in Jahangirpuri area becomes normal and only after intimating the Delhi Police.

“The beat staff have been directed to keep a watch on this,” the officer added.

