Confusion prevailed on Tuesday over declaration of Mangarh Dham as National Monument, after the government withdrew its statement regarding the same from Twitter.

Earlier in the morning, Press Information Bureau (PIB) wrote on Twitter, “PM @narendramodi declares Mangarh Dham as National Monument, #Rajasthan.”

The PIB had tweeted when the programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in progress. However, as the programme ended, there was no mention of the declaration of Mangarh Dham as National Monument and the tweet was deleted further.

It needs to be mentioned here that Modi on Tuesday reached Mangarh Dham, which is known as the martyrdom site of about 1500 tribals.

All eyes were set on whether he would announce Mangarh as National Monument or not as opposition in Rajasthan was pitching for the same ever since Modi’s visit was planned here.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that before the freedom struggle of 1857, the tribal society had sounded the bugle of Independence. “We are indebted to the contributions of tribal society. It is the tribal society that saves the character of India.”

However, he did not announce whether or not to make it a National Monument. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the tribals by visiting the martyr memorial.

Modi said that it is everyone’s desire to make Mangarh Dham grand. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra should discuss among themselves and prepare a detailed plan and prepare a roadmap for the development of Mangarh Dham. Together, the four states and the Government of India will take it to new heights.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the history of Mangarh Dham has been written in golden letters. We have appealed to the PM to make it a national monument. The tribal society was second to none in fighting the war of Independence. Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets respect in the world because of Mahatma Gandhi. Our appeal is to declare Mangarh as a National Monument.

However, there was no mention of Mangarh as a National Monument on Tuesday.

