Cong accuses BJP of distorting Rahul Gandhi’s statement in London

After a full blown controversy erupted over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent speeches, the Congress has hit back at the BJP for distorting the statement which according to the Congress was giving pivotal position to Indian democracy.

Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that the whole bunch of the BJP responding to Rahul Gandhi proves that he has rattled them and some out of job ex-ministers are distorting the facts as Rahul Gandhi never spoke about foreign intervention. Shrinate said contrary to what the BJP is saying Rahul said that this is our internal problem and the solution will also come internally. He gave a pivotal role to Indian democracy.

According to the Congress Rahul said, “it’s our problem and solution will come internally” when he was asked about a weakening Indian democracy.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Rahul Gandhi for his statement in which he allegedly asked for America and Europe’s intervention to restore democracy in India.

During his recent visit to London, Rahul Gandhi said at an event that the ‘US and Europe are not doing enough to restore democracy in India’ as they are ‘getting trade and money’ from the country.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Prasad said, “What happens to you when you visit abroad? All dignity, all decency, democratic shame, you forget everything. Now, when the people of the country neither listen to you nor understand you, you go abroad and lament that India’s democracy is in danger.”

Prasad stated, “Rahul Gandhi is saying that speaking is not allowed in India but he kept on speaking a lot during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, abusing the PM. He gave a long speech in Parliament itself. Now what can be done in this that the people of India neither listen to him nor understand him.”

However Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad is doing what he and his Supremo do best –distort, twist, defame and lie with a straight face.”

