Union Minister of State for Rural Development and senior BJP leader Faggan Singh Kulaste has been accused of using abusive words against the Congress.

During a visit to his home district Mandala, a tribal dominated region in Madhya Pradesh, the minister held a meeting with the locals. Later while talking to the media, he accused the previous Kamal Nath-led Congress government (2018- March 2020) of making false claims regarding the waving off loan to the farmers.

The Union Minister, who is a prominent tribal leader of the BJP, made abusive remarks against the Congress. After a video of his statement surfaced on social media, Kulaste claimed that he had “no intention to use abusive words against anyone.”

As the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are getting closer and both ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are making efforts to gain maximum support from the tribal communities.

Six-time Lok Sabha MP from Mandala constituency (seat reserved for Schedule Tribe) while referring to the 15-month rule of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh, said, “The Congress did not even ask for water for the farmers…” (Kulaste used abusive words in the middle of the sentence).

The Congress has condemned Kulaste’s remarks, saying that the leader who represented Mandla for the last several years, has set up a wrong statement. Congress MLA from Mandla Ashok Matkole said, “The Congress workers will protest against Kulaste and will show him black flags. He is a senior leader and we respect him, but we will not accept abusive words for the Congress and its leaders.”

Matkole further said despite having high educational degrees and achieving a remarkable position in Indian politics, Kulaste has not only insulted the people of Mandla through his “abusive” words but the entire tribal communities.

Matkole claimed Kamal Nath-led the Congress government has waived off loans for over 27,000 farmers. “It is on record and the ruling BJP has also accepted this fact during the Assembly session. If he (Kulaste) doesn’t want to accept this fact it’s ok.. but he has no right to abuse Congress and its leaders,” said Matkole.

Notably, a holder of Master’s degree and a law graduate, Kulaste’s profession in the Lok Sabha website is described as an agriculturist, teacher and a politician and a social worker.

Kulaste is a key tribal leader in Madhya Pradesh and was earlier elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996 (11th Lok Sabha) and subsequently also in the 12th (1998), 13th (1999) and the 14th Lok Sabha (2004).

