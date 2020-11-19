Canindia News

Cong agenda ‘separatist’ in J&K, ‘communal’ in Assam: Minister

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The Congress is actively playing with a “dangerous separatist agenda” in Jammu and Kashmir and following “communal agenda” in Assam threatening India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity, said Assam Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.
Sarma said that both J&K and northeast are sensitive regions of India and the BJP-led government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the seeds of separatism from both the regions.
Criticising Congress leaders P. Chidambaram and Gulam Nabi Azad for their claims of restoring Article 370 and 35 (A), he said Indian people are eternally grateful to Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah for repealing Article 370 and Article 35 (A) and these would never be restored again.
While addressing the media, the Congress turned BJP leader urged senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and leaders of party’s Assam unit to clarify their stand on separatism and communalism.
The minister said the Congress’s alliance with the People’s Association for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in J&K and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) headed by Badruddin Ajmal in Assam are “dangerous political development and shows that the party has a dubious and suspicious agenda”.
He claimed that the Gupkar gang, headed by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, wants restoration of Article 370 and Article 35 (A) and all are aware that both the parties have connections with the separatists.
Sarma, who is also the convener of the BJP-led anti-Congress alliance, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said that the BJP will not allow separatist agenda in J&K and the “communal agenda” in Assam.
–IANS
sc/rt

