INDIA

Cong announces first list of 46 candidates for Himachal polls

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress on Tuesday announced the first list of 46 candidates for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 12.

The prominent names in the list include Asha Kumari from Dalhousie, Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural, and Dhaniram Shandil from Solan.

Singh is the son of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh and is a sitting MLA, while Asha kumari is a former state minister. Others prominent names include Ram lal Thakur and Mukesh Agnihotri.

This will be the first time in decades that the Congress will be contesting elections in Himachal Pradesh without the presence of party stalwart Virbhadra Singh, who passed away in July 2021 at the age of 87.

The 68-member Himachal Assembly will go to the polls on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. With the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission last week, the Model Code of Conduct for guidance of political parties and candidates has come into force.

The last date of filing nomination is October 25, while the last data for withdrawal of candidates is October 29.

In total, there are 55,07,261 voters in Himachal Pradesh, including 27,80,208 male voters and 27,27,016 female voters.

20221018-214203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal Cong incharge blames alliance with ISF for wipe out

    Retired banker murdered in his house in Lucknow

    53% voter turnout in Guwahati civic elections

    Centre to provide Rs 97 cr to protect Manipur’s iconic Loktak...