The Congress has asked the dissenting leaders to join hands with the party to combat the BJP and clarified about the alliance with the ISF and the Left.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Spokesperson of the party said, “Congress has got its quota of 92 seats and if Left has decided to allot seats to ISF.”

“The alliance in West Bengal is to fight the vicious politics of the BJP and its a secular alliance,” Singhvi reiterated.

The clarification was also issued by State Party President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, after Anand Sharma on Monday objected to the alliance with the ISF and said that it has to be discussed in the Congress Working Committee.

The Congress asked all the dissenting leaders to join hands to combat the Bharatiya Janata Party which is practicing “goonda politics”.

“I think the whole idea of this front is to fight the vitiating politics of BJP, therefore I would say each one of our senior and respected colleagues should join wholeheartedly and unconditionally in that fight together to combat this false propaganda of the BJP,” Singhvi said.

However, Singhvi chose not to comment on those who are attacking Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. Effigies of Azad were burnt in Jammu.

Singhvi said “it is astonishing that you are asking this question not of Mr Azad, not of people who have equal rights to raise their voice what they think is right just as Mr Azad has the right.”

Acharya Pramod Krishnam has supported Anand Sharma’s objection to the alliance with the ISF but many like Sanjay Nirupam criticized the dissenting camp for choosing to attack their own party at election time.

Anand Sharma, facing flak from many quarters, changed tack and questioned the BJP on Tuesday raising different issues.

Sharma tweeted, “Its monumental mismanagement of the economy has led to mounting job losses and closure of small businesses leading to despondency among the youth of the nation.”

“As we head into the assembly elections, the BJP must explain non-deliverance on promises it made and must apologize for the betrayal of people’s trust. More than 200 farmers have died and the government remains indifferent to their plight,” he said.

Congress leaders loyal to Rahul Gandhi in private said that the timing has been bad for the dissenting leaders and they will lose the sympathy of the party workers after Azad praised the Prime Minister.

The controversy between the G-23 leaders and the Rahul Gandhi camp started afresh in Jammu on February 27 when the group met and attacked the party and Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day later. On Monday Anand Sharma questioned the ISF-Left-Congress alliance.

–IANS

miz/bg