INDIA

Cong asks observers, In charges to be in states on counting day

By NewsWire
0
0

In order to prevent poaching, the Congress has asked all its observers, party in-charges to keep tab on all its elected MLAs in recently held elections and inform the central leadership about the same on the counting day on March 10 to keep its flock together.

The senior observers have been asked to remain in states on the counting day. P. Chidambaram is a senior observer of Goa, Jairam Ramesh of Manipur, Mohan Prakash of Uttrakhand, Bhupesh Baghel of UP and and Ajay Maken is of Punjab. Party In charges have also been asked to be present in the states from March 10.

The Chhatisgarh Chief Minister will look after two states and Rajasthan Chief Minister the other three states where counting will take place on March 10. Congress party sources said it will arrange planes to transfer MLAs to safe places in Raipur or Jaipur if need be.

Sources say that Congress want to protect MLAs from being poached and is likely to shift them after March 10. The meeting on Sunday with the two Congress chief ministers — Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also discussed this issue.

The Congress fears poaching as in 2017, despite emerging as a single largest party in Goa and Manipur, the party could not form the government. The Congress is anticipating similar kind of poaching in all the four states and in UP also which might witness a hung assembly, sources said.

20220301-134605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.