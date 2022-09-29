INDIA

Cong asks R’sthan leaders to stop making statements against each other

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress has asked its Rajasthan leaders to refrain from making statements against each other or disciplinary action will be taken.

In a letter, party general secretary K C Venugopal said, “we are noticing statements of Congress leaders in Rajasthan regarding the party’s internal matters and against other leaders. It is advised that all Congress leaders at any level should refrain from making public statements against other leaders or about the party’s internal matters.”

“Strict disciplinary action will be initiated under the provisions of the constitution of the Indian National Congress if any violation of this advisory is made,” it said.

The advisory comes in the wake of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meeting party interim president Sonia Gandhi. He later said that he will not contest the Congress presidential poll and the issue of the Rajasthan chief minister will be decided by her.

Gehlot said, “In this environment I don’t want to contest and the issue of chief ministership will be decided by the party high command. Whether I remain the CM will be decided by Madam (Sonia Gandhi)… I am a loyal soldier of the Congress from Indiraji’s time. I have expressed regret and sadness over whatever happened in Jaipur.”

The Congress on Tuesday served show-cause notices to Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, party chief whip Mahesh Joshi and RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore for holding a parallel meeting of party legislators in Jaipur.

The notice issued to Dhariwal said that he, being Parliamentary Affairs Minister, has committed “grave indiscipline” by hosting a parallel MLAs meeting at his residence and thus “pressuring MLAs not to attend the official meeting”.

“As Parliamentary Affairs Minister, hosting the unofficial meeting confused the Congress MLAs as to which one was convened officially,” the notice reads. The notice has sought a response within 10 days and also noted that Dhariwal’s action (parallel meeting) came even when senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken repeatedly clarified that they have come to speak to each MLA “individually and impartially” and report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

20220929-195802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nadda inaugurates new BJP office in Gurugram

    Act against Punjab Information Commissioner: EC

    Nigerian held in Goa with drugs

    Barring YSRCP, all Andhra parties show solidarity with Amaravati farmers