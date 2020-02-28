Cong attacks Centre over economy

New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday attacked the Centre over its performance in the economic sector. Raising the quarterly three performance of this financial year, Congress leader Anand Sharma cornered the government.

“Q3 results are generally very strong…But this year’s result has been the lowest in the last seven years,” said Sharma. Raising concerns over the deteriorating GDP trend, he stressed on the nominal GDP, which he claimed should be much higher than it is as of today.

He also called the budget “directionless” and claimed that it did not provide any incentive to either the investors or the manufacturers. “We reject the government’s claims that the economy is showing signs of coming back on track,” Sharma said.

He also raised concerns about the manufacturing sector saying it is in the negative. “This section provides jobs, and such performances are dismal.

“India does not benefit from the FDI numbers which the government is throwing at us,” he said.

He cited the NSO data to suggest that the demand has decreased.

“If government will only write off loans of the corporates and remain dismissive of the poor, the government’s intent becomes clear,” said Sharma.

He went on to allege that the present government has “ruined Indian economy”.

–IANS

abn/aks