Congress leaders have slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comment that the party is not appointing a common woman as party president, and questioned him why there is no cabinet-rank woman minister in the state.

Yogi during a private media interaction a few days ago had asked, “Why is Congress not appointing a common woman as the party chief?”

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “Yogiji you are upset about Priyankaji’s decision to give 40 per cent tickets to women. You had also opposed the women reservation Bill in Parliament, you don’t have any woman cabinet minister in your council, you want to control women power. Better change your mindset.”

Yogi’s cabinet currently has three women ministers — Swati Singh, Gulab Devi and Neelima Katiyar. All three have Minister of State rank. Singh is MoS with independent charge of women and child welfare. Gulab Devi is also MoS for Secondary Education. Neelima Katiyar is MoS for Higher Education, Science and Technology.

Before the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Congress is trying hard to woo the women who constitute half of the state’s population.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that her party has prepared a separate manifesto for women for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

“My dear sisters of Uttar Pradesh, your day is full of struggles. Understanding this, the Congress party has prepared a separate manifesto for women,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“On the formation of the Congress party’s government, three LPG cylinders will be given for free to women annually and women will be able to travel for free in state government buses.”

Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a picture along with the tweet listing the Congress’ promises to the women if the party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The other assurances include an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to ASHA and Anganwadi workers; appointment of women to 40 per cent posts according to the provisions of reservation; pension of Rs 1,000 to old widows; and opening of 75 skill schools that will be named after the brave women of the state.

The Congress is trying to consolidate the women power in its favour for the Assembly polls. Priyanka had said last month that all Class 12 pass girls will be given smartphones while all graduate girls will get electric scooters if her party forms the government in the state.

–IANS

