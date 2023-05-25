INDIA

Cong bats for upper castes in Bihar, appoints new district chiefs

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress in Bihar has appointed new district chiefs and a majority of them belong to the upper castes.

Upper castes are considered to be the BJP traditional voters in Bihar, and the Congress’ move is to intrude into this core vote bank, said sources.

The list was issued from the office of the Congress national general secretary, K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday.

The party has appointed 12 district presidents belonging to the Bhumihar caste, eight from Brahmins and six Rajputs. With this, 26 out of the 38 districts of Bihar have upper caste leaders in the Congress party. The party has given five posts to Muslims, four to the Yadav community and three are Dalits.

Sources said that this could be a plan of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to challenge the BJP and cut its vote bank through the parties of his alliance.

20230525-114606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flying object repulsed by BSF in J&K’s Arnia sector

    Yogi orders mock drill amid Covid surge in UP

    Centre extends date to submit suggestions on amendments to Forest Act

    Rahat Kazmi on casting Helly Shah for his international project ‘Kaya...