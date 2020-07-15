Cong blames Nitish for coronavirus spread in Bihar

Patna, July 15 (IANS) The Bihar Congress on Wednesday flayed the Nitish Kumar-led government for the exponential increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

However, the Bihar government claims that prompt treatment is being provided to the patients following necessary rules and laws.

Senior Congress leader and former Youth Congress President Lallan Kumar alleged on Wednesday that Nitish Kumar holds meetings apparently to fight Covid-19, but actually he is eyeing the upcoming Assembly polls.

Quoting the World Health Organization (WHO), Lallan Kumar said that those infected by coronavirus should be kept in quarantine centres. If infected people are being isolated at home, then the family and those in the vicinty are at a greater risk, Kumar said.

Kumar alleged that the health system in Bihar was the worst among all the states in the country, adding that the medicine for common diseases was rarely available at the health centres in the state.

The government, he suggested, should build a quarantine centre in the Bihar Museum building in Patna so that all corona-infected people can be safely housed there and protected.

He said the Covid-19 infection cannot be controlled only by imposing ‘lockdown’ but it needs to be strictly followed.

–IANS

