INDIA

Cong, BRS, AAP move suspension of business notice in RS on Hindenburg-Adani row

NewsWire
0
0

Members of Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and AAP on Tuesday moved suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Congress Deputy leader in the House Pramod Tiwari, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and BRS MP K. Keshav Rao moved suspension notice on the issue.

On Monday, the Congress alleged that the government did not want Parliament to function.

“Parliament was adjourned for the day because the Government simply didn’t want it to function. It created a completely bogus diversion to keep the attention away from the combined Opposition demand for a JPC into the PM-linked Adani Maha Mega Scam,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had said.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition members had staged a march towards Vijay Chowk and Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no rule of law under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

20230314-095202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Shah visits Prime Ministers’ museum

    Indian soldiers successfully thwarted transgression by Chinese troops in Tawang sector:...

    Disaster preparedness 101 for pet owners

    Gujarat’s only woman jail superintendent shares her life’s journey