INDIA

Cong calls meeting of office bearers ahead of Aug 28 rally

NewsWire
0
0

Congress has called a meeting of AICC General Secretaries, incharges, PCC presidents, legislature party leaders and frontal heads on Thursday to prepare for the rally against inflation and unemployment on August 28.

The rally is being organised in Delhi at Ramlila Maidan, and the party feels that the August 5 agitation was successful in which Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by police.

Congress has planned to build up the agitation programme from the village level and involve retail and mandi workers in it.

The party will organise “Mehangai Chaupal” interactive meetings at mandis, retail markets and other locations in all assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23, party sources said.

The party will print booklets and will distribute them to all state organisations and they will then further translate and print them in the local language and then distribute them to the public, they added.

Congress hopes to connect with the masses this time as the party feedback is that “its nationwide agitation on August 5 against the Modi government’s anti-people policies strongly resonated with the people”, sources asserted.

The party is also planning to hold an agitation on the demand to roll back the Agnipath scheme, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda had said. “After August 15, we will take to the streets, just like we did in our fight against inflation, to protest against unemployment and demand rollback of the Agnipath scheme,” Hooda had said.

20220816-072403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Theatres to open in Kerala from Oct 25; more relaxations announced

    Lakshadweep to develop high-end eco-tourism projects

    Attack on LU Prof takes on political overtones

    India have depth to win 2022 Asia Cup, will beat Pakistan:...