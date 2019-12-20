Cong calls opposition meet on Jan 13 on CAA

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Amid protests across the country, opposition parties will meet at the Parliament annexe, here, at 2 p.m. on January 13, to chalk out a joint strategy on the anti-new citizenship law (CAA) and the police brutality against students.

The Congress has sent invite to all like-minded parties to come up at a common platform.

Ahead of the meeting, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Saturday to formulate a plan. The party has supported the protests, spear-headed by student bodies.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi condemned the Sunday’s violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), demanded a judicial probe, and sent a fact-finding team to the campus.

“The entire Congress stands in solidarity with India’s youth and students. We strongly deprecate the sponsored violence in the JNU and demand an independent judicial probe,” Gandhi said.

According to sources, the Congress will come up with a detailed plan and issue a statement on the ongoing stir and high handedness of the government.

The party Chief Ministers are likely to officially oppose the present format of the National Population Register (NPR), but a final resolution will depend on the CWC.

