INDIA

Cong claims credit for passage of Women Reservation Bill in RS

NewsWire
0
0

Even as BRS MLC K. Kavitha holds the one-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Friday to demand the passage of Women Reservation Bill in Parliament, the Congress claimed credit for passing it in the Rajya Sabha, and said that the bill has not lapsed.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communication, Jairam Ramesh said, “The landmark Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 9th March 2010, entirely due to the efforts of the Congress leadership. But it could not find support in Lok Sabha. The Bill has not lapsed. It is alive and pending. What has stopped it from being revived?”

The Women Reservation Bill could not be passed in the Lok Sabha. It was opposed by many political parties, including some of the then UPA constituents.

The Congress decided not to participate in the one-day hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar.

The BRS said that they have got confirmation from AAP – Sanjay Singh and Chitra Sarwara; Shiv Sena (Uddhav) delegation; Akali Dal – Naresh Gujral; PDP – Anjum Javed Mirza; NC- Dr Shami Firdous; Trinamool Congress – Sushmita Dev; JD(U)- K.C. Tyagi; NCP – Dr Seema Malik; CPI – Narayana K.; Sitaram Yechury – CPI(M); Samajwadi party – Pooja Shukla, RJD – Shyam Rajak; and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

Earlier, she had invited 18 political parties, including the Congress to join the one-day hunger strike.

20230310-135005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Transgender smothered to death in Delhi

    Narada case: Hearing to continue on Thursday; no relief for TMC...

    Andhra IPS officer finally gets posting

    Police officer succumbs to injuries in Srinagar terror attack