INDIA

Cong concerned about my grave, I am concerned about development: PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Making an emotional appeal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Sunday that the opposition Congress was “only concerned about his grave”, and added that, “my concern is about development”.

Addressing a mega public rally here after inaugurating the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, PM Modi said, “When leaders of Congress party are busy digging grave for Narendra Modi, I am busy with project implementation of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

“The Congress leaders are cherishing the dream of my funeral,” he stressed.

“Before 2014, there was a Congress government which looted the poor. No concern was shown for the poor. For the development of Karnataka, the people must choose a double engine government.

“People of the country blessed me with power in 2014. The government for the poor got installed then. From the past nine years, the life of the poor has been made better with the schemes by the central government.

“We will repay the love of the people with interest. There has been talk of a 10-lane expressway. The social media also discussing the project. The photos of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway have gone viral.

“In the last nine years, more than three crores of poor people have been provided with houses. The beneficiaries are also in Karnataka. More than Rs 600 crore cash has been transferred to three lakh farmers,” PM Modi stated.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Even people of Pakistan and China like Narendra Modi’s leadership. They are dreaming of having a leader like him. Even the US citizens have appreciated him, he added.

20230312-145602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WhatsApp bans over 36 lakh malicious accounts in India in Dec

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India should look to win 4-0, expect the ball...

    Bodies of missing men from Assam found in Arunachal

    Vedanta appoints chip industry veteran David Reed as CEO of new...