Congress and CPI-M legislators on Monday staged a protest in Tripura Assembly over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a court in a defamation case.

The MLAs of both Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) displayed placards to voice their protest over the action against the former INC president.

The opposition legislators, however, did not disrupt the proceedings of the House.

Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy attended the house in black attire as a mark of protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Tripura unit Congress president Birajit Sinha, one of the three Congress MLAs, said that to protect democracy and protest against injustice, “we are continuing our protest inside and outside the Assembly”.

“Rahul Gandhi’s voice was suppressed by the BJP government and he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha before being disqualified. The people of this country would not accept the murder of democracy in India,” Sinha, a former Tripura Minister, told the media.

Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was terminated on March 24, a day after he was convicted by a Gujarat court.

The defamation case was against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remark in 2019 in Karnataka.

