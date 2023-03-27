INDIA

Cong, CPI-M MLAs in Tripura Assembly protest Rahul’s LS disqualification

NewsWire
0
0

Congress and CPI-M legislators on Monday staged a protest in Tripura Assembly over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a court in a defamation case.

The MLAs of both Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) displayed placards to voice their protest over the action against the former INC president.

The opposition legislators, however, did not disrupt the proceedings of the House.

Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy attended the house in black attire as a mark of protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Tripura unit Congress president Birajit Sinha, one of the three Congress MLAs, said that to protect democracy and protest against injustice, “we are continuing our protest inside and outside the Assembly”.

“Rahul Gandhi’s voice was suppressed by the BJP government and he was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha before being disqualified. The people of this country would not accept the murder of democracy in India,” Sinha, a former Tripura Minister, told the media.

Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was terminated on March 24, a day after he was convicted by a Gujarat court.

The defamation case was against him over his ‘Modi surname’ remark in 2019 in Karnataka.

20230327-182804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    David warner will have a point to prove in the 2023...

    Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, Shalin Bhanot compete with each...

    Sex scandal casts a shadow on Murugha mutt’s centuries-old heritage

    Mastercard replaces Paytm as title sponsor for all India international, domestic...