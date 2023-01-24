INDIA

Cong & CPI(M) to exhibit controversial Modi documentary in Kerala, BJP says no

NewsWire
0
0

A battle is in the offing over the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the feeder organisations of the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress stating that they will screen it across the state, while the state unit of the BJP said it should not be shown.

State BJP president K. Surendran has now written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that under no circumstance should the documentary be shown as it is an insult to democracy and also the judiciary.

“This should not be screened as it questions the values of our country and it has been done on purpose to subvert the ideology, and hence permission should not be granted. If it is done, then it means we are going against our own country and its values. So we request your intervention to see that this does not happen,” said Surendran.

But the youth and student wings of the CPI(M)- DYFI and SFI have other plans and have announced that they will start screening it all across the state.

Likewise the minority wing of the state Congress party led by its chairman K. Shihabudeen has announced that on Republic Day, across 14 districts of the state they will be exhibiting the documentary.

20230124-120404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi congratulates Mann on taking oath as Punjab CM

    Odisha honey-trap case: ED grills Archana’s driver, aide

    Hope govt will look into plight of Pak Hindu migrants in...

    Is Pinarayi Vijayan a Communist: IUML