A battle is in the offing over the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the feeder organisations of the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress stating that they will screen it across the state, while the state unit of the BJP said it should not be shown.

State BJP president K. Surendran has now written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that under no circumstance should the documentary be shown as it is an insult to democracy and also the judiciary.

“This should not be screened as it questions the values of our country and it has been done on purpose to subvert the ideology, and hence permission should not be granted. If it is done, then it means we are going against our own country and its values. So we request your intervention to see that this does not happen,” said Surendran.

But the youth and student wings of the CPI(M)- DYFI and SFI have other plans and have announced that they will start screening it all across the state.

Likewise the minority wing of the state Congress party led by its chairman K. Shihabudeen has announced that on Republic Day, across 14 districts of the state they will be exhibiting the documentary.

