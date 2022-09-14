Congress’s Kerala President K.Sudhakaran on Wednesday slammed the “unethical” coverage by the CPI-M-backed Kairali TV channel of party leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sudhakaran claimed all the basic rules to be followed in journalism have been thrown out of the window by Kairali TV channel, which is airing baseless reports, especially on the yatra.

“The underlying agenda of this yatra is unite the country against the present fascist regime which is dividing the society and at this time, instead of providing support to the yatra, baseless news and unethical journalism is being practised by the CPI-M backed TV channel,” he said.

Sudhakaran contended that the CPI-M has turned jittery seeing the massive response to the yatra and is now working overtime to discredit it.

“The news that there is a division in the party over the yatra is utter nonsense and Kerala’s people know the real reason why such baseless news is being put out. This is being done with the knowledge of the top CPI-M leadership,” he said.

The yatra reached the Kerala border on September 11 and will cover 43 Assembly and 12 Lok Sabha constituencies as it traverses 453 km through the state in 19 days.

There is no yatra on Thursday as the general body meeting of the state unit of the Congress is being held in the state capital.

The yatra has 118 permanent members and will crisscross the country covering over 3,750 kms through 12 states and reach its destination in 150 days.

20220914-203604