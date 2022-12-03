Crying foul over the new remission rules of prisoners in Kerala jails, the Congress on Saturday alleged that the move is an attempt by state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to set free his party cadres who are in prison for engaging in political murders.

According to the new rules, cleared by the Vijayan cabinet on November 23, political prisoners, except those sentenced to life, have been removed from the restrictive.

With this, political prisoners who have been imprisoned for hatching murder conspiracy, related offences and attempt to murder will become eligible for remission of their sentences.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan Saturday said this fresh guideline is in no way acceptable.

“We will fight it tooth and nail as this is a ploy of Vijayan to bring out the accused in cases like the T.P.Chandrasekheran murder case (2012). This is another example of the secret pact between the CPI-M and the BJP here, as through this, criminals from these parties can walk free,” said Satheesan.

Elaborating further on the motive of this new guideline from Vijayan, Satheesan said, according to figures provided in the state legislature, from 2016 to 2021, there are 1,861 criminals presently in various jails in political murder cases belong to the CPI-M and RSS.

