A day after Congress’ Tripura in-charge was attacked allegedly by the BJP workers, a Congress party delegation on Thursday met the Election Commission to lodge a complaint.

The delegation led by Kumari Selja apprised the Election Commission about the law and order situation in Tripura “in the light of a serious attack, which took place on Wednesday night on Ajoy Kumar, in-charge and other 16 leaders”.

“Ajoy Kumar sustained facial fracture, very grievous injuries on his face. When he was being taken to the hospital, he was attacked by ‘lathis’ and the attackers were known faces of the BJP. It is said that this mob was led by a sitting minister of the BJP in Tripura,” she alleged

She said that earlier in the past too, June 29, 2022, “our delegation had approached regarding violence in Tripura, when our PCC President was attacked”.

Ajoy Kumar had also written a letter then to the Election Commission to provide security to all the leaders there and to send in additional central forces.

The delegation said the CEC has assured us that steps will be taken so that such violence does not become a regular feature during this election in Tripura and it is not repeated.

The CEC has agreed that this is a serious issue and the image of the Election Commission is also taking a beating, if these episodes are repeated.

