Cong demands 1-Cr compensation to kin of deceased sanitation workers

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Delhi Congress has demanded one-crore rupees compensation and a job each to the next of kin of the sanitation workers who have died in the line of duty fighting coronavirus.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) along with members of the Safai Karamchari Union on Thursday, submitted memorandums to elected representatives such as Municipal Councillors, MLAs and MPs from all the reserved seats in Delhi, demanding that each family of the Safai Karamchari corona warriors, who died in the line of duty, be given a compensation of Rs One crore and a job be provided to a member of the family of the deceased.

Delhi Congress Chief Anil Kumar along with Safai Karamchari Union members submitted a memorandum to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday but the latter refused to meet them yet again, said DPCC in a statement.

Kumar said, “Arvind Kejriwal, who had made loud proclamations of giving a compensation of Rs One crore to the Corona Warriors who died in line of duty, was dispensing the compensation in a discriminatory manner as none of the family members of the brave Safai Karamcharis have been given the money.”Politics over sanitation workers has become a flashpoint between all three parties — Congress, BJP and AAP. The MCD is run by the BJP, and the party is at loggerheads with the AAP in the Municipal Council.

Former Congress MLA Jai Kishan warned that if the Delhi government does not take action on the joint demand by the Safai Karamchari Union and Congress by August 15, the Safai Karamchari Union members would blacken all banners and hoardings with the face of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as “he has betrayed the sanitation workers of Delhi with his biased attitude”.

–IANS

Miz/khz/avk